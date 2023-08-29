Spellman Brady & Company Completes Interior Design for New Aventura at Hawk Ridge Apartment Clubhouse

Spellman Brady & Company, a nationally recognized St. Louis-based interior design firm, is proud to announce the completion of the interior design for the clubhouse at Aventura Hawk Ridge, an upscale, multi-family residential community in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. Spellman Brady (SBC) was responsible for the clubhouse’s overall interior design, which included specifying and procuring furniture, artwork, and accessories. With one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, Hawk Ridge is the ideal solution for families and long-term renters seeking a timeless home.

Spellman Brady & Company’s objective was to create a multi-use clubhouse that would serve as a daily gathering area for residents, as well as for special events. The clubhouse serves as a social and wellness hub for residents by providing a lounge with a built-in buffet, a work-from-home area, a coffee bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a resort-style pool, an outdoor game area with grilling stations, and the management office.

The resulting interior design reinforces the development’s overall theme of “where life meets luxury.” The functional and beautiful modern interior design uses elegant, timeless and durable finishes for furniture and artwork that not only create a lasting impression but are easy to maintain and will hold up to all community functions. Bold pops of blue, green, and oranges add life to the welcoming environment.

“Spellman Brady is always great to work with. They have a wonderful ability to take our vision and finish the project beyond our expectations. Even with the unpredictability of the current construction environment they were able to deliver on time and under budget.” said Above All Development partner, Jeff McCurdy.

Spellman Brady & Company collaborated with architects, Parker Associates Tulsa, LLC and Above All Development, the project’s owner and builder.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education, and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive space planning, interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in forty-three states and abroad since its founding 29 years ago.