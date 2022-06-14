Spellman Brady Completes Interior Design for Senior Living Facility Anthology of Farmington Hills, Michigan

Spellman Brady & Company (SBC), an award-winning interior design firm, completed the interior design for the newly constructed Anthology of Farmington, a senior living community with 70 assisted living units and 30 memory care units, located in Farmington Hills, Michigan. The community is owned and operated by Anthology Senior Living, a CA Ventures – Senior Living Company. Spellman Brady was responsible for the selection, procurement and installation of the project’s finishes, furniture, artwork, and accessories for the project.

Spellman Brady developed the interior design for all the communal areas which included the resident corridors, lobby, bistro, dining room, family suite, theater, library, and pub. The overall interior design concept was built upon Farmington’s proximity to Detroit and its history of producing elegant, classic cars from a bye-gone era that featured plush textures and rich jewel-tone colors. The result is a contemporary design with a hospitality feel that incorporates high contrast colors, luxurious patterned fabrics, and accessories with a layered eclectic appeal. The artwork selected also plays an important role in connecting the community to Detroit and Michigan. Many of the art pieces tie directly into the project’s finishes, while also adding texture and dimension. The artwork package features several custom art pieces which were created using upcycled materials. To create the pub’s custom “Hubcap Wall,” Danielle Spellman, Spellman Brady & Company Art Consultant, searched local scrap yards and antique dealers to discover hubcaps from the “big three” automotive manufacturers and arranged them for the sitespecific installation. For the library, a one-of-a-kind “Book Wall” was developed using recycled books carefully pieced together, like a puzzle, to create the final 6′ x 4′ collage.

Spellman Brady collaborated with architects, Roseman and Associates and general contractor, Brinkmann Constructors, both from St. Louis. Anthology Senior Living, CA Ventures’ senior living platform, develops, acquires, and operates 34 best-in-class senior communities in 15 states across the United States. Its mission is to provide a unique senior living experience that provides residents with the best in hospitality and care, so they can live their story in a beautiful, meaningful way.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education, and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 28 years ago.

