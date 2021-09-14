Spellman Brady Develops Interior Design for Eye Clinic Prototype

Spellman Brady & Company (SBC), an award-winning interior design firm, developed the design for a prototypical eye clinic in Pekin, Illinois for Illinois Eye Center (“IEC”). In addition to developing the overall interior design and interior branding concept for the clinic, Spellman Brady was responsible for managing product selections, specifications, procurement and installation of furniture, artwork, and signage.

Challenged to develop an interior design concept that would serve as a prototype for additional facilities in the area, Spellman Brady began with the design of the client’s main office in Peoria, Illinois. The 15,750-sf eye clinic consists of a waiting area, business office with check-in/check-out desk, exam/procedure rooms, lab, private offices, employee break room and an optical boutique.

In developing the overall design concept for the clinic’s interiors, Spellman Brady implemented a contemporary style featuring slate blue-gray accent walls, bold patterned fabrics, streamlined furniture and a mix of LVT and carpet tiles to tie the adjacent spaces together. The colors and materials were inspired by the Illinois Eye Center’s branding and local topography – highlighted by the Illinois River, river bluffs, mature wooded areas and a large base of the land devoted to agriculture. An upscale retail treatment was applied for the optical boutique by utilizing specialized lighting, unique graphics, and signage following an optician theme. In addition, the SBC team collaborated with local Illinois artists to obtain nature photography for the space and created a natural wood wall adorned with IEC’s logo the focal point of the waiting room.

Maintenance and durability were both priorities for this project. The interior finishes and furniture materials selected are approved for use with healthcare-grade cleaners and can withstand high traffic.

Spellman Brady collaborated with Architectural Research & Design for the building design and P.J. Hoerr for construction, both of Peoria, Illinois.

Illinois Eye Clinic has provided comprehensive eye care to thousands of families throughout Central Illinois for more than 60 years. With locations in Peoria, Pekin, Kewanee and Washington, Illinois, they provide a continuum of collaborative care between specialties so that patients experience optimum visual health.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago.

