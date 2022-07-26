Spellman Brady Re-Imagines the Interiors for Arbol Residences

Spellman Brady & Company, an award-winning interior design firm, is pleased to announce the interior renovation of Arbol Residences of Santa Rosa, California. Spellman Brady’s scope of work included space planning, selection of interior finishes, furniture, and artwork for the common areas and amenities of the community’s Assisted Living Building, as well as interior finishes for resident apartments.

Prior to the renovation, at the entry you were greeted by a fireplace; the reception desk was tucked in a corner out of visitors’ line of sight, where the new Bistro is now located. Moving the reception area, front and center, creates a true sense of arrival reassuring guests that they are in the right place. To the right of the desk is the new bistro and outdoor patio that was once a series of offices. This added amenity offers a new option for residences on the go or a place to meet up with friends and family for bistro-style dining and quick bites.

For the renovated living room, dining room and bistro areas, neutral finishes and warm wood tones were combined with pops of sunny yellow and ocean blues to capture the lively spirit of California. The high-contrast color palette and tactile materials bring a balanced mix of modern and mid-century elements to the spaces. Sophisticated finishes such as marble and brass accents were incorporated into the reception desk, fireplace wall, and bistro. The artwork selected also reinforces the local California feel; the robust art package curated by Spellman Brady includes a hand-crafted art rail showcasing a variety of materials and textures. Colorful, acrylic-faced watercolors displayed in black metal, wall-mounted easels offer a dynamic 3-dimensional effect.

The renovation provides residents with beautifully updated spaces, where they can enjoy gathering, dining with friends, and engaging in various community events on campus year-round.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education, and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive, space planning, interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in forty-three states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago.

Arbol Residences of Santa Rosa Village is a continuing care retirement community in the Sonoma area that offers a continuum of senior care including assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care in a vibrant setting.

LCS Development is a full-service, third-party developer of senior living communities specializing in design and construction management. It has experience in helping owners and sponsors develop highly complex projects in markets throughout the United States.

Life Care Services®, An LCS Company with over 40 years of experience, is among the nation’s leading operators of rental senior living communities and Life Plan Communities. They put strong financial stewardship, high-quality health care, and a slate of life-enhancing services to work so residents can enjoy their lives to the fullest.

Share this: Tweet



