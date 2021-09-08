Spellman Brady Receives Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Certification for the City of St. Louis

Spellman Brady & Company (SBC) is proud to announce it has been officially certified as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the City of St. Louis. To receive this certification, SBC went through the City’s rigorous and stringent process to confirm that its business is owned, managed, and controlled by a woman. As a woman-owned business since 1994, SBC’s commitment to create opportunities for women has remained at the forefront of its values, as evidenced by women making up 93% of its staff. Led by President and founder Diana Brady Spellman (a leader in the interior design industry for over 40 years), SBC believes providing equal opportunities for women is critical to foster creativity and innovation, as well as utilize the many skills women lend to thriving companies. Per Spellman,

“We are truly humbled and honored to be a part of an incredible legacy of minority-owned business leaders in the St. Louis area and we look forward to partnering with other companies that share our commitment to providing equal opportunities to minority populations.”

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, multifamily, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.

Share this: Tweet



