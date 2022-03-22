Spellman Brady Receives Woman-Owned Business Enterprise Certification for the State of Illinois

Spellman Brady & Company (SBC), an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm, is proud to announce it has been officially certified as a Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the State of Illinois. To receive this certification, SBC went through the State’s rigorous and stringent process over the past year to confirm that its business is owned, managed, and controlled by a woman. SBC was awarded 50 procurement commodity (NIGP) codes out of the max of 70 codes. In addition to Illinois, SBC is also WBE certified in the State of Missouri and the City of St. Louis.

As a woman-owned business since 1994, SBC’s commitment to create opportunities for women has remained at the forefront of its values, as evidenced by women making up 93% of its staff. Led by President and founder Diana Brady Spellman (a leader in the interior design industry for over 40 years), SBC believes providing equal opportunities for women is critical to foster creativity and innovation, as well as utilize the many skills women lend to thriving companies. Per Spellman,

“We are excited about the multitude of opportunities that this WBE certification provides us to participate in as a prime or sub-contractor in Illinois. We look forward to partnering with other companies that share our commitment to providing equal opportunities to minority populations.”

Spellman Brady & Company is an interior design firm specializing in senior living, multifamily, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 28 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com. To obtain additional, please contact: Jay Reiter at 314.799.7028 or jreiter@charter.net or Amanda Hesse at 314.669.3464 or ahesse@spellmanbrady.com

