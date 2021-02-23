Spellman Brady Revitalizes Vancouver Retirement Community

Completes Interior Design for Touchmark at Fairway Village

Spellman Brady & Company (SBC), an award-winning interior design firm, completed the comprehensive interior design for the renovation of Touchmark at Fairway Village in Vancouver, Washington. In addition to developing the overall interior design concept, Spellman Brady was responsible for managing product selections, specifications, procurement and installation for the FF&E package consisting of furniture, window treatments, artwork and accessories.

Spellman Brady’s scope of work for Touchmark at Fairway Village consisted of a full interior renovation of 78,580 SF. of public corridors, resident amenity spaces and operational office areas. The full-service community includes 123 homes in independent living, 86 homes in assisted living, and 30 memory care residences, as well as a Health & Fitness Club, which serves 830 members, the majority from the public.

Touchmark and Spellman Brady were committed to changing how people congregate and socialize within their daily lives. The heart of this community was revitalized by capturing unusable square footage, providing new multifunctional spaces, and creating synergy between adjacent gathering spaces. To achieve such drastic results, significant floor plan changes would be required to beautiful but impractical elements, such as the grand staircase, which had to be removed to make way for new possibilities. The heart of this special community was revitalized by capturing usable square footage, providing new multifunctional spaces, and creating synergy between adjacent gathering spaces.

During the schematic design phase, “Industrial Farmhouse” was selected as the desired design style, paying homage to Vancouver’s sprawling topography and rich economy. Inspired by its Pacific Northwestern roots, situated near the iconic Columbia River and Cascade Mountain Range, the interior design team wanted to bring touches of the outdoors indoor. The introduction of large metal sliding doors and storefronts, wooden beams, brick, stone, wrought iron, and shiplap deliver the “Industrial Farmhouse” style, accentuated by sturdy black wrought iron on columns, railings, and light fixtures. Farmhouse detail conventions complemented the soft neutral palette with layered textural patterns creating visual interest and variety. The interior finishes were also inspired by local natural elements; the stone surround on the new fireplace incorporated locally quarried basalt stone. Views to the exterior were improved in resident amenity spaces for visual connection to the scenic surround.

The project’s primary challenge was determining how to incorporate the desired new amenities within the limitations of the existing building square footage. Combining a variety of floor patterns and materials helped Spellman Brady define space and circulation. The specified LVT and carpets were the same height, eliminating the need for flooring transition strips which can often be tripping hazards. Lighting was enhanced with a new ceiling and lighting plan. Lighter-colored finishes helped to achieve a more open, airy aesthetic and allowed the outdoors to come alive in the space.

Requests from residents for pops of color were addressed through the utilization of strategic furniture and artwork selections. These changes made the environment brighter and more accessible to the community. Providing an increased number of multipurpose spaces allow residents to gather in more locations for social activities, which ultimately contribute to their overall well-being and sense of purpose.

The renovation ultimately provides residents with a sophisticated environment while also improving the efficiency of operations. All new spaces encourage socialization, bolster wellness, and support a vibrant active lifestyle. The project’s primary challenge of how to incorporate the desired new amenities within the limitations of the existing building’s square footage was achieved on time and on budget. The entire renovation successfully repositions the Touchmark at Fairway Village community in the growing Vancouver, Washington senior-living market.

Touchmark has been a leader in retirement living for 40 years. Recognized nationally and internationally, the award-winning company develops, builds and operates full-service retirement communities that enrich people’s lives and provide a continuum of wellness opportunities and services. Its 14 campuses are located in 10 states and a Canadian province. More information is available at Touchmark.com.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis–based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, and higher education environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning, and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business since 1994, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 30 years ago. For more information about Spellman Brady & Company, please visit www.spellmanbrady.com.