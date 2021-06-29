Spellman Brady Transforms Arizona Senior Living Community

Completes Interior Design for Phase 2 of Sagewood Senior Living

Spellman Brady & Company (SBC), an award-winning interior design firm, completed the Phase 2 expansion and renovation of Sagewood Senior Living Community in Phoenix, Arizona for Life Care Services®. In addition to developing the overall interior design concept for the facility, Spellman Brady was responsible for managing product selections, specifications, procurement and installation for the FF&E package consisting of furniture, window treatments, artwork and accessories.

Sagewood (Phoenix, AZ) is nestled within the Sonoran Desert and boasts impressive resort-style living. Phase 2 of this renovation and addition marks the largest construction project since Sagewood opened in 2010. This phase includes a 4-story, 101-unit independent living building with an underground parking garage. The new 276,454 SF building features impressive one and two-bedroom apartment homes with den layouts and scenic patio views. In addition to expanding the living options, Phase 2 provides a multitude of amenities including activity and game rooms, an art studio, putting course, café, formal dining, an indoor-outdoor tapas bar and lounge.

The community had a clear vision to add a hospitality flair to create a one-of-a-kind senior lifestyle. This came to life best in the three restaurants on site. The design approach was inspired by Sagewood’s surrounding landscape which helped weave together three unique dining destinations: The Sonoran, The Canyon Café, and The Owl’s Nest. Part of the existing Palo Verde Dining Room and adjacent administration area became The Sonoran, an entirely different and separate venue offering fine dining. The Canyon Café’s renovation allowed for a full kitchen to be added in place of a simple convenience counter. This expanded the menu and allowed the café to remain open all day, seamlessly transitioning from morning coffee to an evening nightcap. The Owl’s Nest is a sophisticated tapas bar that perches on the fourth floor overlooking the McDowell Mountains. Each destination has a distinct brand and function, but all bring a restorative lifestyle to the Sagewood community.

Weaving in a distinctive palette of colors & forms unique to the Southwestern landscape, many natural design elements can be found within the community. Spellman incorporated an artisanal window film of a desertscape on the hallway windows at The Canyon Café for privacy and warmth and local artists were commissioned to paint stylized desert plants on the interior brick entrance. A stunning collage of photographs and abstract paintings of flora and fauna were installed at The Owl’s Nest, while The Sonoran boasts a custom mural of a desert super bloom. The connection to nature and eclectic ambience is further emphasized by the placement of colorful glass bottles and ceramics mixed with faux and dried plants throughout the community. Rich textures and sophisticated design details like these create a charming space inviting all to socialize and relax in the comfort of their communal home.

Spellman Brady collaborated on the project with architects Todd & Associates of Phoenix, AZ and general contractor The Weitz Company of Phoenix, AZ. This project team previously worked together on the successful completion of Phase 1, which consisted of the Desert Willow Assisted Living, a two-story, assisted living addition to the existing skilled nursing building, and The Oasis, a multi-purpose venue.

Life Care Services®, An LCS Company, is the second-largest manager of rental senior living communities and Life Plan Communities. Retirement living communities managed by Life Care Services may include residences for independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care, or a combination of these living arrangements.

Spellman Brady & Company is an award-winning St. Louis-based interior design firm specializing in senior living, healthcare, higher education and multi-family environments. The firm maintains design excellence by delivering comprehensive interior design, furniture, artwork master planning and procurement services. As a Certified WBE Business, Spellman Brady & Company has completed more than 6,300 projects in 43 states and abroad since its founding 27 years ago.

Share this: Tweet



