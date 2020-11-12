Spirtas Named Specialty Contractor of The Year for Environmental Remediation and Demolition

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) has named Spirtas Wrecking Corporation as its Specialty Contractor of the Year for Environmental Remediation and Demolition services. Spirtas was voted ‘First Place’ in this discipline by the General Contractor members of AGCMO, who were asked to consider their overall experience with Spirtas including timeliness in regard to completion of projects and ability to stay within budget. The awards program highlights the creativity and talents of Missouri’s construction industry.

“The need for environmentally responsible remediation and demolition has never been greater, and this industry recognition underscores our commitment to leading the way in this sector,” said Matt Sheehan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Spirtas. “Our goal is to always provide and deliver the most efficient and cost-effective deconstruction methods with integrity and customer satisfaction. We are gratified that General Contractors across Missouri have voted to recognize these capabilities.”

Over the past year, Spirtas has completed 75 environmental remediation and demolition projects in support of Forsyth Pointe, Covenant House Wellness Center, St Mary’s Hospital Convent and the Muskingham River Power Plant in Ohio.

The Associated General Contractors of Missouri is the united voice of the construction industry, representing over 500 commercial, industrial, heavy and highway contractors, industry partners and related firms in 110 counties in Missouri. Last month, AGCMO was named large Chapter of the Year by AGC of America. AGCMO operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield.

Spirtas is a nationally recognized commercial and industrial demolition and remediation business. The company currently employs approximately 100 professionals, managers, superintendents, laborers and operators. For more information, visit www.spirtas.com.