SSC Engineering Named Top 75 Engineering Firm

SSC Engineering, Inc. has been selected as a Top 75 Engineering Firm in Building Design + Construction (BD+C) 2020 Giants 400 Report.



The BD+C Giants 400 Report features more than 130 rankings for the top firms in the Architect, Engineer and Construction industry. Published annually for the past 44 years, rankings include America’s Top 75 Engineering Firms, Top 155 Architecture Firms and the Top 135 Contractors, as well as rankings by market sector.



“This year is the 30th Anniversary of the founding of SSC Engineering and I cannot think of a better way to get the celebration underway,” says Chris Cornett, one of the Founding Principals of SSC Engineering. “Congratulations to the employee owners and team members at SSC!”



Additional honors include Top 100 rankings in over ten market sectors including Science & Technology and Labs, Schools (K-12), Healthcare, Industrial, Multifamily, Higher Education and Hospitality.



SSC Engineering, Inc. is an employee owned; professional engineering firm located in Chesterfield. We specialize in providing integrated building engineering services for a comprehensive range of disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Fire Protection, Structural, Sustainability and Renewable Energy. To learn more about SSC’s capabilities, please visit www.sscengineering.com.