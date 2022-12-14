SSM Health and Tarlton Break Ground on New Outpatient Health Centerin O’Fallon

Tarlton Corp. broke ground Dec. 7 on the SSM Health Outpatient Center after being selected as construction manager for the new two-story 66,000-square-foot destination ambulatory center and outpatient facility in southern Greater St. Charles County.

The center will serve as the premier source for the needs of a growing community – one of the fastest-growing counties in Missouri – offering extensive imaging, adult and pediatric urgent care services, laboratory services and a retail pharmacy. In addition, SSM Health will partner with SSM Health Medical Group, SLUCare Physician Group and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital to provide onsite primary, specialty and pediatric services.

Slated for mid-2024 construction completion, the facility will be situated near the Streets of Caledonia, a growing lifestyle community that includes a mix of residential and commercial properties, restaurants, retail and other amenities. The 7.5-acre site is near U.S. Highway 40 and Interstate 64 and Highway DD in O’Fallon. ACI Boland Architects is serving as project architect, with Cochran Engineering, KPFF Consulting Engineers, and Ross & Baruzzini providing engineering services.

“We are honored to work with SSM Health to deliver this state-of-the-art facility to the Greater St. Charles County community and area,” said Tracy Hart, president, Tarlton Corp. “We are grateful that the services and amenities offered by the center will provide needed health care that can be transformative to patients and their families.”

The Tarlton project team included Joseph Scarfino, project executive; Diane Grimsley, senior project manager; Greg Sweeso, estimating support; Tasha Allen-O’Hara, project engineer; Joshua Pennington, project superintendent; and Emily LeGrand, project coordinator.

