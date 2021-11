After being closed for renovations and repairs, the Saint Charles Randolph Animal Shelter hosted a Grand Re-Opening event for their new facility, in partnership with Five Acres Animal Shelter. There were visits with the Animal Control Officers and tours of the new facility.

The public was invited to come tour the new and improved facility on Tuesday, November 9th from 3:30 to 5:30pm at the St. Charles Randolph Animal Shelter, 2835 W Randolph Street, St. Charles, MO 63301

