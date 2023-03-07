St. Clair County Transit District Awards Construction Contract for Phase III of Old Collinsville Road Trail

The St. Clair County Transit District’s (SCCTD) Board of Commissioners last week awarded a contract to Hank’s Excavating and Landscaping Inc. for construction of Phase III of the Old Collinsville Road Trail. The $2.03 million contract is for the development of a 0.8 mile trail that will run along Old Collinsville Road from Munie Road to Frank Scott Parkway East.

This latest phase will further extend the reach of the MetroBikeLink System, which features 14 continuous miles of trails in Southwestern Illinois and links users to six Metro Transit Centers, where area residents can access MetroLink, MetroBus and microtransit options including the SCCTD Flyer and VanGo. Bikes can be brought on MetroLink and all MetroBuses are equipped with exterior racks.

“This latest award will only strengthen connectivity in St. Clair County while at the same time offering residents and visitors a healthy amenity in our community,” said Herb Simmons, Chair of the St. Clair County Board of Trustees. “Our goal is to deliver a world-class system, and the MetroBikeLink system is an integral part made possible through all of our local partnerships including local contractors.”

Phase III of the Old Collinsville Road Trail is projected to be complete by the Fall of 2023.

SCCTD is committed to ensuring a safe, effective and efficient transit system. To learn more, call (618) 628-8090 or visit www.scctd.org.

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District contracts with Bi-State Development to provide public transportation services in St. Clair County, Ill., by way of 11 Metro Transit Centers; 12 MetroBus routes; on-demand, shared-ride services and more – connecting individuals to jobs, education, healthcare, entertainment, the MetroBikeLink and other destinations.