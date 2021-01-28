St. Clair County Transit District Selects TWM Engineering, Inc., to Design Road Bike and Pedestrian Trail

St. Clair County Transit District today announced it has selected TWM Engineering, Inc., to provide design services for Phase III of the Old Collinsville Road Trail, which will be a bike and pedestrian trail that is part of the expansive MetroBikeLink System. This contract will be a continuation of Phases I and II, from Lebanon Avenue to Munie Road and will be a part of the Old Collinsville Road corridor trail development. The goal is to connect to Phases I and II of the Old Collinsville Road Trail, as well as subdivision, parks, schools and businesses within the municipalities of Belleville, Shiloh, Swansea, Fairview Heights and O’Fallon.

Phase III plans include a proposed trail running along Old Collinsville Road, approximately 1 mile from Munie Road to Frank Scott Parkway East (FSPE). Old Collinsville Road is a narrow, two-lane urban section of roadway unable to accommodate vehicles as well as individuals wanting to walk or ride their bicycles. The Richland Creek Bikeway has direct access to the MetroBikeLink System, which terminates at Old Collinsville Road, and would connect to the Phase I and II portions of the trail. There are many sidewalks and subdivisions that connect to the Old Collinsville Road corridor, bringing connectivity to the region.

“St. Clair County Transit District has had multiple requests for pedestrian accommodations in this area,” said Herb Simmons, Chair of St. Clair County Transit District’s Board of Trustees. “Phases I, II and III will connect numerous residential areas and commercial developments along Old Collinsville Road as well as Lebanon Avenue, the Richland Creek Bikeway and the rest of the MetroBikeLink System. It would also improve access, mobility and safety for all citizens in this highly populated area of St. Clair County.”

The first section of the MetroBikeLink System opened in 2002 and was comprised of a four-mile trail, running from Southwestern Illinois College to the Swansea MetroLink Station. Since then, the system has expanded to include the Memorial Section, Fairview Heights sections, Orchard Loop Trail Phases I and II and the Shiloh Scott sections, Englemann Park Connector – which all connect back to the original trail. Currently, the MetroBikeLink System runs from the Shiloh-Scott Metro Station to the Fairview Heights Metro Station, providing access to six MetroLink stations and four different communities. Phases I and II of the Old Collinsville Road Trail, featuring approximately 1.7 miles of trail, are expected to be opened in 2022.

Construction of Phase III of the MetroBikeLink System is estimated to cost $755,000. St. Clair County Transit District has already secured a $300,000 construction grant from the Metro East Park and Recreation District with the hopes of securing a $200,000 IDNR Grant applied for earlier this year. It is anticipated that Phase III will be completed in 2023. To learn more about the MetroBikeLink System and St. Clair County Transit District, visit www.scctd.org.

Founded in 1981, St. Clair County Transit District oversees 11 MetroLink stations and 18 bus routes in St. Clair County, Ill. If commuters have questions about service, they can call (618) 628-8090 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit www.scctd.org.