St. Louis Architecture Firm Trivers Wins AIA Award for Exceptional Support of Emerging Professionals

St. Louis-based architecture, planning, urban design and interiors firm Trivers was recently honored with the 2022 Outstanding Emerging Professional (EP) Friendly Firm Award from the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Central States Region (CSR).

Comprised of AIA chapters from Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma, AIA CSR annually recognizes architecture firms that display an outstanding commitment to the professional development and personal growth of EPs, who the AIA defines as students, recent graduates or architects licensed within the last 10 years. While 18 firms qualified for AIA CSR EP Friendly Firm status, Trivers was one of only three organizations that earned an AIA CSR Outstanding EP Friendly Firm Award, which is given to firms that demonstrate exceptional support for EPs.

Trivers was recognized for multiple initiatives that not only promote mentorship, continuing education and growth, but also define the Trivers experience for EPs. I’ve attached a press release with additional information, and I’d be happy to coordinate interviews with Trivers Principal Joel Fuoss as well as EPs Nandan Kelotra and Carmen Chee, who are both architectural designers at Trivers. I can also share photos.