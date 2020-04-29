St. Louis-Based Custom Home Builder Bringing “Better-Built Custom Homes” to Salt Lake City Region

Expansion Will Meet Growing Demand for Energy Efficient Housing

Known for their innovative building techniques in the Midwest, St. Louis-based custom home builder Hibbs Homes is expanding into the Salt Lake City market.

Cutting Edge Energy Efficient Homes

“We’ve long been an innovator in St Louis – building the most advanced, energy-efficient homes in the area – and we see the opportunity to bring that same approach to building to Salt Lake City and surrounding communities,” said Kim Hibbs, president of Hibbs Homes. Hibbs and his family have spent years splitting time between their home in St. Louis, MO and a family home in Park City. During their time in northern Utah, Kim saw an opportunity to expand the Hibbs Homes “Better Built Custom Homes” brand into one of the fastest-growing communities in the nation.

Better Customer Experience

Hibbs Homes will expand more than just high-performance homes to the Salt Lake City Region. They will rely on more than a decade of operational excellence to deliver homes built with the proven procedures and processes that have made Hibbs Homes one of the largest custom builders in St. Louis.

“One of our Core Values is a WOW Customer Experience,” said Hibbs. “We keep this promise through exceptional organization, communication, and a dedication to our clients throughout the building process. Our team has worked hard over the past 16 years to develop an approach that allows us to offer both excellent customer service and guaranteed pricing. It’s a combination unique to our industry. You might call it – a new experience in custom home building” .

Hibbs Homes headquarters will remain in St. Louis, and the Salt Lake City/Park City branch will be operated by General Manager Amy Herold. Amy is a Salt Lake City native and a graduate from the University of Utah.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of such an incredible organization. One of the things I pride myself on professionally is an ability to build strong teams of experts,” said Herold. “Already in the Salt Lake City market, we have assembled an unparalleled team of well known, local design-build professionals to ensure that each project adheres to the Hibbs Homes standards of excellence.”

For more information on Hibbs Homes St Louis and the new Hibbs Homes Salt Lake expansion, visit www.HibbsHomesUSA.com/SaltLake or call Kim Hibbs at 314-581-8205 for more information.

Hibbs Homes is a leading custom high performance and green home builder. Since the founding in 2004 by husband and wife team Kim and Jan Hibbs, the company has become known for specializing in better-built custom homes that are healthier, more durable, and highly energy-efficient by design. Over the last decade, they have paved the way for high-performance homes in the St Louis region and beyond, and their team of design-build professionals have been recognized with several awards in their industry for their building practices, designs, and customer service.