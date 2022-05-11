St. Louis-Based Fox Architects Expands by Acquiring Local Architectural Firm.

Fox Architects, based in down-town Saint Louis, has acquired Zwick+Gandt Architecure, Inc. The acquisition allows Fox Architects to expand into private education and mixed-use residential sector and deepens its presence in Saint Louis.

Zwick + Gandt Architecture was founded by Brian Zwick and Joel Gandt in January of 2005. The firm provided architectural, planning, and interior design services and had extensive experience in providing services to a wide range of clients including K-12 schools, colleges and universities, municipal, mixed-use, multi-family residential, retail, healthcare, corporate, industrial, religious, and more. Zwick + Gandt Architecture projects of note include The Villages of Twin Oaks mixed-use development, 5300 Centre Apartments across from St. Peters City Hall, and numerous projects for local private schools including Lutheran High School South, St. Joseph’s Academy, and Westminster Christian Academy’s new Town & Country campus.

Since firm’s founding in 1978, Fox Architects has amassed comprehensive expertise in workplace design and learning environments. They continue that growth as a WBE (Women Business Enterprise) firm. Today, Fox is strategically placed at the intersection of people and place, studying how environments can encourage and inspire people to thrive individually, collectively, and as a whole community.

Fox Architects is an award-winning Architecture + Design firm that owes its longevity to its strong commitment to the success of their clients. Since its founding in 1978, Fox Architects has worked on a variety of projects from corporate offices to lab and industrial facilities, along with health care, higher education, retail, and restaurants. Fox brings the same philosophy to all project types: that results-oriented architecture comes from a deep understanding of their clients’ goals. Today, Fox Architects’ office, on the 18th floor of Gateway Tower at One Memorial Drive, boasts one of downtown St. Louis’ most stunning views. With the world-famous Gateway Arch as their backdrop, they are consistently reminded to explore and engage in new, innovative ideas that create, collaborate and connect. See examples of Fox’s 44 years of success and read more at www.fox-arch.com.

Acquiring Zwick+Gandt Architecture immediately fulfills Fox Architects strategic goal of increasing presence in Saint Louis market as well as diversifies sectors they serve.

“Brian and felt very comfortable with Fox Architects knowing that our staff would have excellent continued employment opportunities and our clients would be well served for years to come.” Joel Gandt said in the statement.

