St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) Names Xavier Gassier as Assistant Executive Director

St. Louis Chapter, NECA is proud to announce it has named Xavier Gassier as Assistant Executive Director, effective October 3, 2022.

Xavier comes to NECA with more than four years of experience, having served as Chief Operating Officer of the Plumbing Industry Council.

He received his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering Management from Missouri University of Science and Technology

. “We are very excited to have Xavier join our chapter staff. His experience working in a trade association, along with his educational background, will give our membership another staff member who understands the complexities of construction, construction management and labor negotiations.” Adds Kyle McKenna, Executive Vice President, St. Louis Chapter, NECA.

The St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), is a nonprofit organization made up of Electrical and Communication Contractors, who build and install the infrastructure and devices to make electrical power and communications technology work for homes, businesses, and industry. We are headquartered in St. Louis, but our Association represents contractors located throughout Eastern Missouri, including the cities of Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Columbia, Hannibal and Kirksville. NECA provides an effective resource for member contractors to express their collective voice concerning issues that affect electrical construction and maintenance.

