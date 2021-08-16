St. Louis CITY Soccer Club Completes Soccer Stadium’s Structural Steel Phase

New Stadium Begins to Integrate into the St. Louis Skyline While Reaching Another Major Construction Milestone

The vision for St. Louis CITY SC’s state-of-the-art soccer stadium, surrounding campus and team practice facilities hit another major milestone on Thurs., Aug.12 with the construction team completing the structural steel phase of the Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium project.

The placement of the final steel beam of the stadium’s superstructure by the team’s construction partners – the joint venture of Mortenson | Alberici | L. Keeley (MAKjv) – brings the project one step closer to completion as the stadium begins to integrate into the St. Louis skyline and the growing urban landscape in Downtown West.

To date, more than 5,326 tons, just over 10 million pounds, of steel have been incorporated into the stadium since the first steel column was placed in December of 2020. Fabricated by Hillsdale Fabricators, a division of the St. Louis-based Alberici Constructors, the stadium’s heaviest steel beam weighed in at 76,000 pounds.

Additionally, the pre-cast phase of the stadium project is now complete and the concrete floors on all of the decks are placed. The project is the result of 900,000 craft hours of work and will surpass the 1 million craft-hour mark this September. The construction team also is currently erecting the highly visible canopy scaffold and continuing to work on the roofing, curtain walls, field lighting, speaker supports and metal panels for the new stadium.

With the completion of the structural steel and pre-cast phases of the project, the next major phase includes exterior enclosure and interior mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and finishes. And later this year, the team is looking forward to celebrating the first seats being anchored within the stadium.

Looking beyond the stadium to the team’s growing footprint south of market, underground utilities and foundation work for the fan pavilion is ongoing, while the early foundation work for the team’s new training complex is nearing completion. Within the next few weeks, the construction team will begin placing structural steel for St. Louis City’s state-of-the-art training facility.

To stay up to date with St. Louis CITY SC stadium developments, visit STLCITYSC.com, stlCITYstadium.com

ABOUT ST. LOUIS CITY SC

St. Louis CITY SC, one of the few majority female-led ownership groups in all of professional sports, was awarded Major League Soccer’s 28th expansion team in 2019. The St. Louis-based ownership group unveiled the club’s crest, logo and branding in 2020 and will take the pitch for their historic, inaugural season in 2023. Currently, St. Louis CITY is constructing an STLMade 22,500-seat world-class soccer-specific stadium, practice facility and team headquarters all within the same urban campus in St. Louis’ Downtown West District to create a 24/7/365 fan experience that is furthering St. Louis continued growth and revitalization.

