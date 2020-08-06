St. Louis CNR Announces Panel, Seeks Nominations for Outstanding Women in Construction

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

A cadre of women representing leadership in the St. Louis construction industry comprise the panel of judges for St. Louis Construction News and Review Magazine’s “Top 20 Women in Construction Awards” recognition.

The panel of eight will review nominations being submitted through September 30.

“Top 20” judges hail from the following industry sectors, which also represent the awards nomination categories: General contracting, construction management, construction ownership, subcontracting, engineering, architecture, a/e/c professional service providers, construction industry marketers and construction industry associations (professionals and/or volunteers).

They are: Sandra Porter Marks, Clayco; Paola Badea, JEMA; Kelly Jackson, St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers; Nicole Adewale, ABNA Engineering; Angelica Gutierrez, Great Rivers Greenway; Nora Bresnahan, Castle Contracting; Tammy Dotson, Negwer Materials; and Kiran Satwani, Mueller Prost CPAs + Business Advisors.

To nominate a “Top 20” candidate, complete the application at https://stlouiscnr.com/women-in-construction-nomination/ no later than September 30. A $150 fee is required with each submission.

Award winners’ photos and stories will be featured in the November-December 2020 print edition of St. Louis CNR.

St. Louis CNR Publisher Michael Chollet says the awards are a salute to the many outstanding women working daily to design, engineer and build St. Louis’ future.

“As we cover the news about significant commercial building activity throughout St. Louis, we’re fortunate to interact and learn from the all-star women working in this industry,” said Chollet. “Our goal in this ‘Top 20’ awards is to recognize the diversity, hard work ethic, expertise and leadership dynamic that an increasing number of women exhibit in our construction industry every day. Our intent is to build awareness of the outstanding contribution women bring to the industry and those leading teams that are building our future in and around St. Louis, and to inspire the next generation of women who will lead the industry.”

For more information about the “Top 20” recognitions, contact St. Louis CNR Marketing Director Brandy Scheer at brandy@stlouiscnr.com.