St. Louis CNR Announces “Top 20 Women in Construction” Awards

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

St. Louis Construction News and Review Magazine is requesting nomination submissions from Aug. 1st to Sept. 31st to recognize women leaders working in the region’s construction industry via its very first “Top 20 Women in Construction” awards competition.

The winners’ stories will be featured in St. Louis CNR’s November-December 2020 print edition. Publisher Mike Chollet says the awards are a salute to the many outstanding women working daily to design, engineer and build St. Louis’ future.

“As we cover the news about significant commercial building activity throughout St. Louis, we’re fortunate to interact and learn from the all-star women working in this industry,” Chollet said.

“Our goal in this ‘Top 20’ awards is recognition for the diversity, hard work ethic, expertise and leadership dynamic that an increasing number of women exhibit in our construction industry every day. Our intent is to build awareness of the outstanding contribution women bring to the industry and those leading teams that are building our future in and around St. Louis.”

A “Top 20” panel of female judges representing the following industry sectors will evaluate the submitted nominations: construction management/general contracting, subcontracting, architecture, engineering, construction ownership, marketing, professional services firms and construction industry associations.

The nomination form will be available Aug. 1 on St. Louis CNR’s website, stlouiscnr.com. A modest submission fee will be required per submission, along with the completed form and a high-res color image of each nominee. Winners will be notified during the last week of October.

For more information, contact St. Louis CNR Marketing Director Brandy Scheer at brandy@stlouiscnr.com.