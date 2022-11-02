St. Louis Companies Collaborate to Upgrade the Roof of the City’s Contemporary Art Museum

The Saint Louis Contemporary Art Museum received a new roof, rooftop safety additions, and artistic metalwork thanks to the efforts of several local companies. Western Specialty Contractors executed RoofTech Consulting’s, Inc. design and detailing to deliver a successful project.

Opened in 2003 and located in St. Louis City’s Grand Center Arts District, the 27,000-square-foot Contemporary Art Museum houses the works of aspiring and internationally recognized contemporary artists. Artwork is regularly exhibited in the museum on a rotating schedule. “With the complexity of this project and such a tight deadline, we knew this would be no easy task,” said Lisa Melandri, Executive Director of Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis. “We were extremely pleased with the work done by RoofTech Consulting and Western Specialty Contractors.”

RoofTech Consulting, a third-party building enclosure consultant, performed an in-depth investigation, mock-ups, and complex due diligence to finalize the project parameters, improvements, and final design. The design included a non-invasive roof recover solution and associated prep work, detailing improvements, new OSHA-approved rooftop safety access, and improved one-of-a-kind stainless-steel metalwork and associated details.

The Contemporary Art Museum contracted with Western Specialty Contractor’s experienced roofing branch to execute RoofTech Consulting’s design. “The building itself is truly a work of art and is considered an installation, no different than the art exhibited inside. Any changes to the exterior, including the roof, involved visual mock-ups, in-depth considerations, and group decision-making,” commented Cale Prokopf, President of RoofTech Consulting, inc. “As a third-party consultant, we are always pleased when the contractors can confidently implement our designs, and Western Specialty Contractors was able to make this project happen.”

The work completed by Western consisted of the removal of moisture areas down to the structural metal and the replacement of insulation. The new fleece back TPO roofing system was then applied over the museum’s entire existing roof, and the skylights were reglazed. “We came on this project and got started with no hesitation,” said Pat Carney, Project Manager of Western Specialty Contractors. “I am proud of our team’s execution and time management throughout the process.”

Western hired subcontractor Vogel Heating & Cooling to provide the sheet metal work for new ladders, safety railing, coping cap, and walkway to access the roof. The project, complete with TPO, metalwork upgrades, and OSHA-approved access, was finalized within budget and the tight one-month time frame.

About RoofTech Consulting

RoofTech Consulting, Inc. was founded in 2001 in response to a growing need in the roofing, building enclosure, and construction industries. RoofTech Consulting provides a litany of assessment services, forensics, design, construction quality assurance and testing services . As a third-party, independent consulting group, RoofTech can provide solutions with no ties to contractors and giving clients the best possible outcome for their project. For more information, visit https://rooftechconsulting.com/.

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures including: industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology. For more information about Western Specialty Contractors, visit www.westernspecialtycontractors.com.

Share this: Tweet



