St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers Best Practice & Diversity Awards 2021

St. Louis Council of Construction Consumers”, 2021 Best Practice & Diversity Awards. Prestigious. Honorable. Remarkable.

These are just some of the traits of attaining our best practice, diversity or volunteer awards. Whether a are a winner or a finalist, there is no bigger honor than being recognized by the SLC3 leadership of consumers of construction. Unlike any other, the area’s top decision makers and influencers determine our winners and finalists.

Each year up to 4 projects are awarded with one of 17 CII or Construction Industry Institute’s Best Practices such as Front End Planning or Zero Accidents. In addition, the SLC recognized individuals and organizations going beyond to meet the criteria of Inclusion Champion, M/W/DBE Excellence and for the first time this year Woman in Construction Award.

