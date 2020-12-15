St. Louis Geospatial Technology Accelerator Seeks Applications for Inaugural Cohort

NGA Accelerator Powered by Capital Innovators will accept applications until midnight Jan. 17

A collaborative new accelerator here that brings local, state and federal partners together to fund, mentor and accelerate the growth of next-generation geospatial-intelligence technologies, announced today it is taking applications for its first cohort.

The program, sponsored by Capital Innovators, Missouri Technology Corporation and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, will accept applications through 11:59 p.m. Jan. 17.

The collaboration, the first of its kind sponsored by a U.S. intelligence agency, aims to engage with the greater St. Louis region and beyond to develop innovations in geospatial technology through collaboration and a transfer of technology and subject matter expertise.

The program will source technology from startups that serve four core areas: data management; advanced analytics and modeling; data integrity and security; and Artificial Intelligence. Startups from across the U.S. are invited to participate and will temporarily relocate during the term of the accelerator.

“Geospatial-intelligence is a rapidly growing industry and the NGA Accelerator will be the epicenter for next-generation technologies,” said Brian Dixon, managing director of Capital Innovators. “We think our combination of expert mentorship, a burgeoning startup community in St. Louis, and a range of support services will form the perfect foundation for any early-stage company looking to build a reputation among the government sector and beyond.”

Entrepreneurs chosen in this first cohort will have access to incentives including a $100,000 grant, access to a state-of-the-art co-working space, direct engagement with the NGA, over $1 million in perks and benefits, investor connections and access to the greater Capital Innovators network, and participation in a demo day.

“This project is part of our larger effort to grow the world’s best geospatial ecosystem in St. Louis,” said Vice Adm. Sharp, director of NGA. “Our strategy is to work closely with talented teams in the region to form a whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts. Our tactics include close collaboration and technology transfer. The growing ecosystem is central to our efforts to maximize game-changing innovation.”

“The NGA Accelerator emphasizes St. Louis’ burgeoning reputation as a GEOINT hub. In attracting promising startups to the region, this partnership will bolster those startups’ ability to leverage new relationships with NGA and grow their businesses in both the St. Louis region and the state of Missouri,” said Jack Scatizzi, executive director of MTC. “With the upcoming opening of the Next NGA West in 2025, we anticipate cohorts seeing demonstrated value in becoming a permanent part of the St. Louis geospatial ecosystem.”

Qualified entrepreneurs can learn more and apply directly at: https://capitalinnovators.com/nga-accelerator-program.

About the NGA Accelerator:

The NGA Accelerator is a first-of-its-kind program that partners a leading government intelligence agency and a top-ranked accelerator to help advance cutting-edge innovations in the geospatial market. This unique 13-week program will provide startups the opportunity to engage directly with NGA and receive valuable feedback, connections, pilot opportunities, and unparalleled resources to help their businesses scale. The Accelerator is searching for best-in-breed businesses developing novel dual-use technologies (products that have both commercial and military uses), which will grow the number of geospatial solutions available to NGA.

The Missouri Technology Corporation is a public-private partnership created to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies. MTC’s vision is to transform Missouri through the power of entrepreneurship by serving as a catalyst for technology-based innovation to achieve sustainable economic growth and its mission is to provide leadership and make strategic investments that help entrepreneurs create and grow technology-based Missouri businesses. www.missouritechnology.com.

Capital Innovators provides top-ranked accelerator programs, venture fund management, and corporate innovation. It manages private and corporate venture funds focused on technology, consumer products, and energy innovations. Capital Innovators has helped scale 136 companies and assisted them in raising over $400 MM in follow-on investment and creating over 2,000 jobs. https://capitalinnovators.com/

NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence that provides a decisive advantage to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals and first responders. NGA is a unique combination of intelligence agency and combat support agency. It is the world leader in timely, relevant, accurate and actionable geospatial intelligence. NGA enables the U.S. intelligence community and the Department of Defense to fulfill the president’s national security priorities to protect the nation.