St. Louis Hotel Developer Adds Hilton Properties to Its Management Portfolio

Midas Hospitality—a leading hotel development, management and investment firm—recently added two Oklahoma hotels to its growing management operations.

The two Hilton properties are the Hilton Garden Inn located at 420 W. Albany St. and the Homewood Suites located at 4900 W. Madison Place. Both are situated in Broken Arrow, Okla., which is the largest suburb of Tulsa. Midas Hospitality also manages an Aloft in Tulsa, Okla. and the Hampton Inn in Duncan, Okla.

The Hilton Garden Inn is a 107-room hotel that is only 13 miles from downtown Tulsa and the airport. The 99-suite Homewood Suites features an outdoor pool and is in close proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Grayson Davis, who will continue as the General Manager for the Hilton Garden Inn, will also oversee the Homewood Suites until a new manager is selected.

Midas Hospitality currently manages 11 hotels for various ownership groups, as well as owns and manages 27 throughout the Midwest and southern states. The company’s hotel portfolio continues to grow through new development and construction, renovation of aging properties, and acquisition of existing properties.

“In addition to owning our own hotels, we manage the properties of select owners who are looking to leverage our talent and historic success,” said Midas Hospitality’s Co-Founder and CEO David Robert. “We look forward to adding these hotels to our current Oklahoma properties while continuing to acquire and manage both new and existing properties.”

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality specializes in the development, management and investment of award-winning hotel properties across the U.S. The firm focuses on select-service and extended-stay experiences for global brands including Hilton, Marriott, and IHG. Midas’ headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.