St. Louis Lambert International Airport Certifies Landco Construction as Women Business Enterprise

Landco Construction, one of St. Louis’s leading interior construction companies, received certification as a Women Business Enterprise (WBE) from the St. Louis Lambert International Airport. The certification recognizes a company that is at least 51% owned and controlled by one or more women.

Landco is WBE-certified nationally and by the State of Missouri, and President Linda Bernhard believes this new certification will be impactful for the business as well. “As companies are continuing to recalibrate, redefine, and pivot in new ways,” says Bernhard, “this certification helps elevate our visibility, and we believe it’s a critical component for our current and future clients.” Bernhard also feels strongly that the certification will give Landco greater traction in new markets to better serve its clients.

WBE certification is among the most widely respected in the nation and is recognized by hundreds of prominent corporations, along with many federal, state, and local government agencies. WBE certification is considered a key tool for elevating a company’s business development efforts and is often seen as an essential factor among decision makers in corporate supply chain and procurement divisions.

To learn more about Landco’s WBE certification from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, visit flystl.com/bdd, or contact Linda Bernhard at lbernhard@rlandco.com. To learn more about the Women Business Enterprise certification, please visit this site.

Since 2001, Landco Construction has built innovative interior projects with a strong reputation for collaboration, consistency and service. A Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), Landco is led by President Linda Bernhard and a talented, experienced team of project managers and craftspeople. Landco’s vision is to build a collaborative team-approach environment. It’s why Landco has received multiple ASA Contractor of the Year awards, and why it’s consistently among the top construction companies in St. Louis. For more information, visit landco-construction.com or follow us on LinkedIn.