St. Louis Native Janet Rodriguez Judd To Be Installed as Missouri REALTORS 2021 President

Missouri REALTORS, the state’s largest trade association representing over 23,000 members, is pleased to announce the upcoming installation of Janet Rodriguez Judd of St. Louis, Mo., as 2021 President.

On January 21, Missouri REALTORS will honor Judd as well as incoming Women’s Council of REALTORS President Sandy Grassmuck at the January Business Conference. The Inaugural Night event will take place at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark and will be virtually accessible to members.

“I am proud and honored to represent this organization and to work with a group of A-team leaders,” Judd said. Notably, Judd is proud to serve as the first Hispanic Missouri REALTORS President.

Judd has been a licensed REALTOR since 1985 and sells residential real estate in St. Louis, Missouri as a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX-Results. Prior to her presidency, she has held leadership positions with St. Louis REALTORS, Missouri REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS. She is a Lifetime Member of Missouri REALTORS and an RPAC Hall of Fame member.

Judd has received a number of accolades in the industry, including Missouri REALTORS 2016 Salesperson of the Year Award, RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award, RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, and St. Louis REALTORS® 2000 Sales-Associate of the Year Award.

Judd will serve alongside President-Elect John Mayfield, Treasurer Andrea Sheridan, Immediate Past President Jeff Kester and Association CEO John Sebree to govern Missouri REALTORS. These officials comprise the 2021 Leadership Team and each, with the exception of the CEO, serve a one-year term on a volunteer basis.

For additional information, contact Missouri REALTORS by email at missourirealtors@morealtor.com, or by phone at (573) 445-8400.

