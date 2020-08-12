St. Louis Regional Freightway Commits to Providing Up-to-Date Information on Development Ready Sites

Enhanced website features 37 sites with 8,000+ acres available for development in Missouri & Illinois

The St. Louis Regional Freightway today launched the expanded Featured Real Estate Sites Map section of its website, which features a wealth of information about the bi-state St. Louis region’s growing real estate market with its abundance of warehouse/distribution buildings and land sites ready for all types of industrial and corporate users. The new tool is another offering from St. Louis Regional Freightway, which is committed to being the source of up-to-date information for the entire industrial market as it works to provide both marketing for active sites and accurate listings for interested parties. The Featured Real Estate Sites Map section at www.thefreightway.com/real-estate/ provides a unique look at the region and pulls data from both the Illinois and Missouri sides of the Mississippi River. Sites span from the City of St. Louis and multiple surrounding counties in the bi-state area and include opportunities at two airports.

“The goal is to collaborate between municipalities, counties, and cities in the St. Louis region and market the entire St. Louis MSA as an active, business-focused, growth-ready region primed for further industrial development,” said Mary Lamie, head of the St. Louis Regional Freightway and Executive Vice President of Multi Modal Enterprises at Bi-State Development.

The availability of large, pad-ready, industrial development sites is important for developers and users that have immediate needs and expansion requirements. The St. Louis Regional Freightway site is tracking 37 sites with more than 8,000+ acres available for development. These sites are actively updated with site information, pricing changes, and accurate contact information to make it easy for anyone searching for potential operation locations. Data is compiled through communication with brokers and developers around the region and also from third party property databases. It is provided without cost to property owners, brokers, and developers because the St. Louis Regional Freightway knows the data is valuable and having it easily accessible to national site selectors and business leaders results in positive growth for the St. Louis region. The website is regularly updated with new sites added, when needed.

Sites included on the website must all meet the following criteria: the developable land is 20 acres or larger; the site is being actively marketed; existing structures are modern bulk buildings (minimum 24’ clear height); the location has access to a major transportation highway, rail spur (or rail potential), seaport access, or runway access; and, lastly, that entitlements and utilities are in place.

“People want to be able to go to one website and gather information about a market,” said Allison Gray,

Vice President, Steadfast City Economic & Community Partners. “The St. Louis Regional Freightway not only provides comprehensive information about the St. Louis industrial market, but it also is dedicated to providing accurate real estate sites information. You can easily find available sites and see who you should contact for more information. It makes gathering market data easy, and it’s great to know that people can reach out to the St. Louis Regional Freightway for additional information whenever needed.”

The sites are all located in the bi-state St. Louis region, which is becoming increasingly recognized as business focused and perfectly situated to help companies both large and small, seeking a single location with global access. The region is suited for operations ranging from a global headquarters to manufacturing operations to distribution hubs to call centers or service centers at a cost-effective level. It allows companies to find the right spots for every branch of their company in a single region while having a global reach. The abundance of developable land makes it easy to get a site selected, construction started, and operations commenced.

“St. Louis not only has the places and the people that companies need to grow but also all has the logistical advantages of being in the middle of it all, which allows easy access to their supply chain,” said Gray. “The Real Estate section of the St. Louis Regional Freightway website is the best spot to find all of the up-to-date information for industrial sites across the entire region.”

Tom Roderick, President of R&S Machining, Inc., agrees that the new online resource is a tremendous asset for those seeking a location to site or expand and business.

“Site selection is based on market knowledge and the best decisions are made when you have access to accurate data,” said Roderick. “Knowing that there is a site dedicated to the St. Louis freight and distribution market that will have the latest real estate sites information is incredibly helpful. Accurate contact information makes the process of finding the right spot much easier.”

While the website will be regularly updated with new sites as they are announced, the following is a summary of the newest sites added prior to the launch of the expanded website:

Mid America Commerce Center – New industrial park in O’Fallon, IL, developed by TriStar Cos. with more than 200 acres of developable land for warehouse/distribution buildings ranging from 25,000 SF to 710,000 SF with a possible 10-year tax abatement.

Dupo Real Estate & Development Sites – Dupo, IL, offers multiple sites for commercial and industrial development and is located at a primary east-west rail corridor serving the nation’s third largest rail hub. Sites range from 10 acres – 200 acres.

Hartford Logistics Park – Located in Madison County, IL, this park offers nearly 400 acres of land available for built-to-suit projects for buildings up to ±1.5M with potential rail access.

Earth City Industrial Sites – The Earth City, MO, submarket is a large industrial hub of nearly 3,000 acres of industrial construction. Links to 8 new site listings were recently added to the Earth City section.

Wentzville I-70/I-64 Real Estate Sites – Wentzville, MO, is the location of the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant and is at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Interstate 64. Highly desirable buildings and land sites are available ranging from 18 acres – 50 acres.

Check out these sites and the other bi-state St. Louis sites at the St. Louis Regional Freightway’s website: www.thefreightway.com/real-estate/

About St. Louis Regional Freightway

The St. Louis Regional Freightway is a Bi-State Development enterprise formed to create a regional freight district and comprehensive authority for freight operations and opportunities within eight counties in Illinois and Missouri which comprise the St. Louis metropolitan area. Public sector and private industry businesses are partnering with the St. Louis Regional Freightway to establish the bi-state region as one of the premier multimodal freight hubs and distribution centers in the United States through marketing, public advocacy, and freight and infrastructure development. To learn more, visit www.thefreightway.com.