St. Louis’s Newest WBENC + WOSB

Envision Lighting Design Celebrates its Summer of Certifications

Envision Lighting Design, LLC (ELD) is thrilled to announce they have been awarded the prestigious WBENC certification by the Women’s Business Development Center – Midwest, a regional partner organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). The WBENC’s national standard of certification is a world-class private sector certification and requires a meticulous review of the business plus a site inspection to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by women. In addition to the new WBENC, ELD has also received its WOSB certification, which is required for women-owned businesses that want to bid on federal contracts in the public sector. Congress and the U.S. Small Business Administration have recently implemented new certification requirements for WOSB and EDWOSB to improve the customer experience and strengthen oversight. The self-certification process will end on October 15, 2020, at which time all firms will be required to use the new, free online process at beta.certify.sba.gov.

These new certifications will allow ELD to provide additional benefits to their clients – besides helping them get the light right, ELD now has additional tools to help them achieve their project diversity goals. Envision Lighting Design’s founding principal, Lisa J. Reed says, “We are proud of our status as a woman-owned company, and these represent more than ‘just another certification’ for us. You will always find us advocating for women, students, and diversity in the workplace. We are looking forward to joining the great WBENC network and to the access it will give us to WBENC Corporate Members. We are also glad to be able to help our clients achieve diversity goals on federal projects. We enjoy working with corporations and government entities who share our values and are committed to supplier diversity.”



ABOUT ELD

Envision Lighting Design has been a 100% woman owned, operated, and controlled architectural lighting design studio since 2011. As a greater-St. Louis-based company, ELD works collaboratively to get the light right on projects across North America. Recently completed projects include Live! by Loews and the PwC Pennant Building at Ballpark Village and the Missouri Botanical Garden Museum Building. ELD also holds State of Missouri WBE and City of St. Louis Local WBE certifications. Learn more at www.envisionlightingdesign.com



ABOUT WBENC

WBENC is the largest third-party certifier of businesses owned, controlled, and operated by

women in the United States. WBENC partners with 14 Regional Partner Organizations (RPOs) to provide its world-class standard of certification to women-owned businesses throughout the country. WBENC is also the nation’s leading advocate of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurs. Throughout the year, WBENC provides business development opportunities for member corporations, government agencies, and more than 16,000 certified women-owned businesses at events and other forums. Learn more at www.wbenc.org

ABOUT WOSB

To help provide a level playing field for women business owners, the government limits competition for certain contracts to businesses that participate in the women’s contracting program. These contracts are for industries where women-owned small businesses (WOSB) are underrepresented. Joining the WOSB Federal Contracting Program makes a business eligible to compete for federal contracts set aside for the program. Learn more at www.sba.gov/wosb