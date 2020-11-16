Stacey Lampe Recognized on 2020 Constructech Women in Construction List

Stacey Lampe, project manager and estimator at Castle Contracting, LLC, has earned recognition on the 2020 Constructech Women in Construction list. She’s the only St. Louis-based winner in the sixth-annual awards program, which recognizes the most successful women working within the construction industry and leveraging technology.

Since joining Castle in 2013, Lampe has helped the company significantly expand the scale and geographic reach of its project work. She manages a diverse range of electrical and plumbing civil excavation projects and relies on technology at every step of a job—from estimates to project closeout.



Recent projects managed by Lampe include the renovation of Gateway Arch National Park,

St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, Jubel Hall and McKelvey Hall at Washington University in St. Louis, and Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.

“Stacey always embraces the latest technology platforms and effectively communicates the benefits of these systems to her colleagues, field teams and industry partners,” said Mike Pranger, vice president of operations at Castle Contracting. “She’s an influential role model who ensures that Castle fully leverages technology throughout our operations.”

Lampe is also a mentor, supporter and advocate for other women in the construction industry. A 13-year member of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC), she has served numerous board positions for the organization’s St. Louis Chapter.

She is an Advisory Board Member of the Missouri Military Memorial Foundation and played an instrumental role in making it possible for the non-profit organization to build its new memorial at Jefferson Barracks Park in 2017.

Lampe also serves on the Young Professionals Board of Junior Achievement of St. Louis and spearheaded Castle’s adopt-a-school relationship with Hawthorne Leadership School for Girls.

Her other volunteer activities include participating in Operation Clean Sweep; granting wishes through the Make-a-Wish organization; and planning numerous charitable golf tournaments, trivia nights and networking events.

Chosen by a group of former winners and the Constructech editorial team, the 2020 Women in Construction winners were honored at a November 12 virtual gala, on the opening day of the annual Constructech Technology Days conference.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women accounted for 10.3% of the construction workforce in 2019.

About Castle Contracting

Castle Contracting, LLC provides turnkey site preparation services, site utilities, earthwork and trenchless technology directly to owners; general contractors; and mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection contractors. The company’s earthmoving expertise is visible throughout the St. Louis region and from coast to coast. Castle’s recent civil contracting projects in St. Louis include Gateway Arch National Park, the East End transformation of Washington University’s Danforth campus, Next NGA West, and Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.