Staenberg Group Building Phase One of Chesterfield Valley Entertainment District

By KERRY SMITH, EDITOR, ST. LOUIS CONSTRUCTION NEWS AND REVIEW MAGAZINE

By later this summer, the Chesterfield Valley’s new entertainment district will begin opening to music lovers and other patrons as The Factory in The District invites visitors to “Play, Eat and Rock.”

Michael Staenberg, president of The Staenberg Group, updated more than 75 CREW St. Louis members March 16 on the latest progress at the 49-acre site that was long known as the Taubman Prestige Outlets at Interstate 64 and Boone’s Crossing in Chesterfield.

Staenberg and Timothy Lowe, VP of leasing and development, said reimagining retail and creating experience-driven gathering spaces is the new normal in a world where there are currently few normals.

“What we’re creating at The District is unique to St. Louis and beyond,” said Staenberg. “We’re building upon the synergy of Topgolf next door and developing 250,000 to 300,000 square feet of entertainment for companies and coworkers, families and friends. One million people can reach this destination within 24 minutes. Even before Covid, people were gravitating toward having an experience and a place to hang out. That is no longer the shopping mall. We’re excited to be building a social, interactive entertainment venue for all people of all ages to enjoy.”

Project partner Chiodini Architects has designed The Factory, a 52,000-square-foot concert venue within the entertainment district. In addition to the concert venue, a host of unique and local restaurants will populate the development, along with additional sports entertainment offerings such as the Main Event – a family-friendly games and event destination – and an iFly indoor skydiving location.

Having existing buildings that once held outlet mall vendors is enabling developers to move more quickly and less costly as they convert much of the traditional retail infrastructure into parts of the new development.

Phase one, projected to complete in August, includes construction of the Main Event, creation of additional venue parking and construction of The Factory concert venue. Phase two plans include developing the main public gathering area, with the capability of outdoor seating and feeding up to 650 people at one time. Phase two also includes up to six restaurants and a center court entrance to the entire development. Phase three of The District’s development expects to add additional retail shops, a comedy club and cigar club.

For more information on The District, see thefactorystl.com.