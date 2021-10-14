Staff Addition, Promotions at Murphy Company

Drew Retzer

Drew Retzer has been promoted to project manager at Murphy Company – Drew began his career with Murphy Company 7 years ago in the BIM department. He then transitioned into the role of Project Engineer, primarily assisting Jim Wesling on multiple healthcare projects. According to Cook, “Drew has gained valuable experience in that role and has demonstrated the proper leadership and adherence to the Murphy Way to ensure successful project outcomes.” He will now be overlooking multiple projects in the healthcare field. Retzer graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where he received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Jess Skidmore

Jess Skidmore has been promoted to Senior Project Manager. The announcement was made by Kevin Cook, P.E. Vice President Institutional. Jess started at Murphy in 2007 and has gained valuable experience on numerous projects over the years at Murphy Company. According to Cook, “His hard work and dedication have made him stand out amongst his peers and customers. Jess has demonstrated the proper leadership, adherence to the Murphy Way, and a willingness to mentor others within the organization to ensure successful project outcomes.” Skidmore graduated from Colorado State University Pueblo with a bachelor’s in business administration. He then went on to study Project Management with MCAA Institute at University of Texas. During his free time, he likes to play golf and spend time with family.

Missy Cassout

Missy Cassout has joined Murphy Company as Human Resources Director. The announcement was made by Rob Koester, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Missy comes to Murphy after working for the past 6+ years as the Vice President of Human Resources in the transportation business. Missy has more than 10 years of overall HR-related work experience. She also brings to our organization her experience working with multi-location companies with both salaried and union employees. She will be spearheading all HR related duties and coordinating employee appreciation events as well. Cassout graduated from Lindenwood University with a Bachelor Degree in Human Resources Management. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, going to concerts, and is a long time St. Louis Blues fan.

Kenneth McWay

Kenneth McWay has joined Murphy Company as a Service Sales Account Manager. Kenneth has over 15 years of experience in the industry. He started his journey as a Pipefitter in 2005, in 2011 became a Chief Engineer, then transitioned into a leadership role as a Facilities Management Director. One of his greatest accomplishments is leading a team through a 200-site expansion project which accomplished a 10% reduction in operating costs. McWay graduated from Vatterott College in St. Louis, where he received his Associate of Science in HVAC. During his free time, he spends his time with his son and wife, BBQ’ing, and trying the latest craft beer.

Aric Rhodes

Aric Rhodes has been promoted to Senior Technical Business Analyst. The announcement was made by Tushar Shelar, Chief Information Officer. Aric joined Murphy in May 2016 and has been one of the key members of the IT Applications team. Over the years, he has transitioned from an application support role to leading independent IT projects. He has been instrumental in several big implementations like Boss Timesheets & Safety forms, several data integration & reporting projects and is currently involved with the roll out of new MurphyTrack 2.0 for our warehouse teams. Rhodes is also leading the effort of improving our business analytics platform and has developed dashboards for our Warehouse and Service teams. Shelar says, “Aric continues to grow in his role, and we look forward to him contributing to various Murphy Initiatives in the future. We wish him many more successful years at Murphy.” Aric went to school at St. Louis University and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. When Rhodes is not being an IT Expert he enjoys hiking, camping, and playing hockey!

