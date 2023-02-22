Stanley Joins Tarlton as Human Resources Director

Tarlton Corp., a St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, welcomes Victoria Stanley as human resources director.

Stanley, certified by the Society for Human Resource Management, brings several years of experience in the human resources industry to Tarlton, which includes talent acquisition, training and performance management and organizational development. In her new role, she will serve as a point of contact for staff and stakeholders in providing multiple human resources services and functions.

She previously served as chief people experience director at Terrabis, where she developed sustainable human resources infrastructure, systems, processes, strategies and policies to support a rapidly growing industry. Stanley also served as senior human resources generalist at Precoat Metals in St. Louis, a leading firm in the use and application of coil-coated metals.

“We welcome Victoria to this key role at Tarlton,” said Dirk Elsperman, chief operating officer and executive vice president. “As we continue to grow, it was important that we bring a new level of talent to HR. We are excited about the experience and expertise Victoria brings to our company.”

Stanley holds a master’s degree in human resources management from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science degree in English from Illinois State University in Normal.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.