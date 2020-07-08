Steadfast City Turns One, Expands with New Hire

Last year, one of St. Louis’s most influential economic developers and community partners launched Steadfast City Economic & Community Partners in an effort to improve the city’s urban core through smarter, better development. Having recently celebrated its first anniversary, Steadfast City continues its growth trajectory, hiring Allison Gray, an executive-level researcher, analyst, creator and problem solver.

“I started Steadfast City Economic & Community Partners with a very personal mission—to make a real impact and serve others in our communities. As this impact has grown, so has our need to support those we serve,” said Rasmussen. “Allison lends a unique, multi-disciplined expertise to the team and significantly increases our ability to make a real impact.”

Gray has more than a decade experience in the commercial real estate space, most recently with Colliers International and Cushman & Wakefield. Having worked with some of the brokerage world’s most renowned companies, she combines a broad industry acumen with an educational background in economics and an involvement in community organizations such as the Urban Land Institute and CREW-St. Louis.

“I wholeheartedly believe in Steadfast City’s mission—to develop better by elevating all people, businesses, organizations and communities,” Gray said. “What that means to me is a commitment to service. I am extremely excited to join a company that actively facilitates growth and approaches each project with its client’s best interest in mind.”

Steadfast City Community & Economic Partners’ mission is to Develop Better—to develop better communities and to develop better ways to leverage our client’s economic benefit. That means cutting through the complexities related to site selection, real estate and business incentives, and economic development. We examine every possibility and we maximize every opportunity for businesses, developers, communities and not-for-profit organizations to expand, renovate, build, relocate, invest or hire.