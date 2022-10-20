Stratum Structural Systems Earns Coveted TORCH Award for Ethics from Better Business Bureau

Regional leader in basement waterproofing and foundation repair recognized for high customer satisfaction and quality craftsmanship

Stratum Structural Systems has been chosen as a 2022 TORCH Award recipient by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern Missouri and Southwest Illinois. This prestigious award is in recognition of Stratum’s extraordinary commitment to customer service.

The company specializes in basement waterproofing and foundation repair, including cracked and settling foundations, leaking basements and the installation of egress windows for safe exit in the case of emergency. The TORCH Award is just the latest accolade for Stratum which has earned “Best Of” recognition from Home Advisor four-year years in a row; maintains hundreds of five-star ratings with Google, Yelp, Angie’s List and Home Advisor; which includes more than three dozen five-star reviews with the BBB.

“With several years of experience in construction, we founded Stratum to be the premier resource for homeowners to rely on to maintain the integrity of their foundations and homes,” said Matt Ford, Stratum co-founder. “Our commitment to their satisfaction is as important as the quality of our work.”

Stratum customers say it best, with countless testimonials from satisfied clients, many who received multiple bids on complicated projects and shared accolades for a job well done upon completion. “Earning the trust of homeowners to help them take care of their largest investment is central to our company mission,” said Brett Grohmann, co-founder. “Rapid and thorough customer service is the hallmark of our business and permeates everything we do.”

The owners intend to pay it forward with Stratum’s Pass The Torch initiative, as the company partners with Habitat for Humanity to provide basement waterproofing services on six new homes in the coming months.

“BBB TORCH Awards recognize companies and charities committed to exceptional service and high ethics,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis President and CEO. “These organizations have truly joined BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way, and they are role models for other businesses and nonprofits in the community.”

Stratum Structural Systems offers expertise in basement waterproofing, foundation repair and basement egress windows based on decades of combined experience. Each team member has extensive knowledge of issues related to keeping basements safe and dry, including basement wall crack repair, sump pump installation, and egress windows. www.stratumrepair.com.

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit BBB.org for more information.

