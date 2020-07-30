Streets of St. Charles Soon to Welcome the Café Napoli Tradition

Pietoso Family to Open Third Napoli Location in St. Louis Area

Streets of St. Charles, already well known for its eclectic mix of restaurants in suburban St. Charles, will soon have one more local favorite to tout among its collection of popular eateries. Cullinan Properties is pleased to announce that Streets of St. Charles will soon be home to Napoli III, the Pietoso family’s third restaurant, an extension of its original Café Napoli.

Napoli III will open their 4,500 SF space, including a private room and outdoor dining, at 1450 Beale Street, the development’s newest building addition at the corner of Lombard and Beale Streets. Napoli III’s menu will feature a blend of the other locations’ dishes including fresh seafood, pasta, and such favorites as the veal chop and penne a la vodka. The St. Charles location will boast exquisite food, great service and an upscale, yet fun, atmosphere with a casual flair.

Tony and Kathy Pietoso began this tradition with Café Napoli in 1989 in Clayton. The business became a family affair along the way, with sons Kye and Ande enabling the family to open Bar Napoli in 2003 in Clayton and the addition of Napoli2 in Town & Country in 2008. These days, Kye and Ande Pietoso manage the restaurants while carrying out the tradition started by their parents.

Kye Pietoso, who is leading the expansion to Streets of St. Charles, says he never imagined as a child he’d one day open Napoli III on the land once occupied by Noah’s Ark. “24 years ago my parents moved my family from St. Charles closer to Clayton to pursue their dreams of opening a restaurant with authentic Italian influence,” stated Pietoso. “Today I am returning our family legacy to the St. Charles community. The Napoli restaurants have been a lifelong labor of love for our family and we believe great food brings people together. We are excited to make our own contribution to an already flourishing and diverse culinary scene at Streets of St. Charles and we can’t wait to share the new restaurant with everyone. I am so excited and looking forward to seeing our friends in St. Charles weekly!”

“We are so proud to bring the renowned Café Napoli quality, tradition and outstanding Italian cuisine to Streets of St. Charles!,” stated Patricia Kueneke, Sr. Leasing Representative for Cullinan Properties. “Streets is already known for its amazing choices for dining and as ‘the place to dine’. Napoli III will enhance that experience for the community,” stated Kueneke.

Construction on Napoli III will begin in August with the opening date to be announced.

Napoli Restaurants have been an Italian staple in the St. Louis area since 1989. Menus focus on traditional southern Italian cuisine with pasta and seafood dishes while offering unique seasonal specials. Napoli restaurants are family owned and operated with two locations currently in St. Louis County. Café Napoli is located in Clayton and Napoli2 is located in Town & Country. Visit www.cafenapoli.com for information about Napoli restaurants.

Owned and managed by Cullinan Properties, Ltd., The Streets of St. Charles is a distinctive 27-acre mixed-use community with retail, dining, entertainment, hospitality, multi-family and office components. With a town center design that creates a neighborhood atmosphere, the Streets of St. Charles is unique in the market and includes all the latest amenities for sophisticated living, casual and elegant dining, retail, modern offices, and entertainment. For more information on Streets of St. Charles, visit www.streetsofstcharles.com.

Cullinan Properties, LTD. is a leading provider of real estate services specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. With offices in Peoria, IL, Chicago, IL and St. Louis, MO, Cullinan Properties is a multi-disciplined real estate firm that develops, manages and owns mixed-use, retail, multi-family, office and medical properties throughout the United States, including Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Georgia and Michigan. For additional information about Cullinan Properties, Ltd., visit www.cullinanproperties.com.