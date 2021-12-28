Structural Engineering Industry Responds to Tornado Disaster with Sympathy, Action, and Resources

The National Council of Structural Engineers Associations’ (NCSEA) thoughts are with the families and communities affected by the devastating tornadoes that impacted Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee on December 11, 2021. As Structural Engineers, this event affects us deeply, both personally and professionally, as our life’s work is to help ensure public safety in the built environment.

As the recovery efforts continue, Structural Engineers are called on to assist. NCSEA’s Structural Engineering Emergency Response (SEER) Committee is coordinating with the affected states to assist local jurisdictions with building safety evaluations when requested.

NCSEA remains committed to our continued engagement in code development focused on tornado risk mitigation. The NCSEA Wind Engineering Committee continues to advocate for strengthened building code provisions for structures in high wind and tornado-prone regions of the United States.

The Structural Engineering industry is also a resource for information on current and future tornado design requirements and the efforts of our profession in preparing communities for future events. Following is a link to some background information that was authored and reviewed by the NCSEA Wind Engineering Committee.

Structural Engineering for Tornadoes – FAQ

The National Council of Structural Engineers Associations (NCSEA) was formed to constantly improve the standard level of practice of the structural engineering profession. The Association’s vision is that structural engineers are valued for their contributions to safe structures and resilient communities. The Association’s mission is that NCSEA, in partnership with its Member Organizations, supports practicing structural engineers to be highly qualified professionals and successful leaders.

