Sustainability Campus Celebrates Grand Opening in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Waste Connections of Missouri has completed its new Sustainability Campus in the City of Maryland Heights. The community building’s aim is to educate students and the public about waste management.

The 4,000-square-foot campus near Pattonville High School offers a campus with office and educational space and was a collaborative design-assist project with St. Louis-based architecture and engineering firm Vestal Corporation leading the design. General Contractor Helmkamp Construction performed preconstruction and construction services.

Helmkamp Senior Project Manager Ryan Clay said the building is unique with exposed beams and a full-glass front. The site’s goal is to educate visitors about greenhouses and the landfill process.

Waste Connections has a demonstrated track record of progress towards environmental sustainability goals such as Beyond Net Zero, increasing recycling resources recovered by at least 50 percent and biogas recovery by at least 40 percent reduction in emissions and overall carbon footprint.

The project has earned the City of Maryland Heights a 2023 Innovation Award from the Missouri Municipal League. The Innovation Award program showcases municipal projects that have been successfully implemented and demonstrate new approaches for solving municipal challenges. The acknowledgment serves as a model for other communities.