SWT Design Joins Forces with Tower Grove Park for Clean Up

SWT Design is volunteering October 2 from 8:30 a.m. until noon to assist with digging, pulling plants from display beds and rehabilitating the soil near the Piper Palm House in Tower Grove Park. Since the pandemic, volunteers have decreased while the needs for park maintenance have not. In an effort to support one of the most beautiful parks in St. Louis the team has collaborated with Tower Grove to give the park some TLC. Tower Grove Park has recently lost significant revenue due to event and rental cancelations from COVID-19. That means cuts to the departments that keep the park beautiful—like Horticulture. SWT will help the Horticulture department when it is needed most.

One of only seven National Historic Landmark parks in the nation along with New York Central Park and Boston Public Garden, Tower Grove Park features an internationally renowned collection of Victorian park architecture and an internationally recognized arboretum. As a nonprofit organization, the park relies on volunteers and memberships to stay healthy, clean, and welcoming. Visit towergrovepark.org to become a volunteer or join as member.

For 25 years, SWT Design has developed a diverse and award-winning portfolio of outdoor spaces, approaching planning and design as a living, breathing thing with a passion for innovation. SWT Design has grown to become one of the largest landscape architecture firms of its kind in the Midwest. As a strong proponent of sustainable design, the firm was at the forefront of developing the Sustainable Sites Initiative, working closely alongside other founding partners and agencies to develop what has become the world’s first comprehensive rating system for the design, development, and management of sustainable landscapes around the globe. Sustainability continues to be a core principle addressed in all the firm’s projects. SWT Design is located in St. Louis, MO, Kansas City, MO, and Louisville, KY.

For further questions, please contact Ashley Jenkins, Marketing Coordinator for SWT Design by e-mail at ashleyj@swtdesign.com or call 314-644-5700.