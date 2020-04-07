SWT Design Welcomes Land Surveying to its Services

SWT Design is excited to announce the addition of surveying services to our integrated design team beginning March 30, 2020 with the acquisition of Gateway Land Services. Kelly Hyde, Lee Hyde, Jim Degenhardt, PLS, and Caleb Robben have joined the SWT Design team to offer their extensive background in surveying and attention to client services. This addition adds a new dynamic to our process making us stronger designers, collaborators, and partners.

Lee Hyde, with support from the firm’s partners, will be managing the land surveying operations and leading business development. Lee’s experience spans from Land Surveying field experience, project research, project management, and coordination of services with subcontractors. Jim Degenhardt, PLS has performed more than a thousand surveys including ALTA/Boundary, GPS Control, Topographic, and Special Purpose surveys in his career and is certified in Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas. Caleb Robben’s addition to the survey team will include drafting, field support, and project coordination. Kelly Hyde, will remain involved providing project research and utility coordination.

For 25 years, SWT Design has developed a diverse and award-winning portfolio of outdoor spaces, approaching planning and design as a living, breathing thing with a passion for innovation. SWT Design has grown to become one of the largest landscape architecture firms of its kind in the Midwest. The addition of land surveying services continues to build the firm’s offerings after announcing the addition of civil engineering in September 2019. SWT Design is located in St. Louis, MO, Kansas City, MO, and Louisville, KY.

For further questions, please contact Ashley Jenkins, Marketing Coordinator for SWT Design by e-mail at ashleyj@swtdesign.com or call 314-644-5700.