Tarlton Announces Promotions of Julius, Phinney and Picha

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, announces the 2021 promotions of three members of its operations team – Brian Julius, John Phinney and Andrew Picha – to project manager.

Brian Julius

Julius started with Tarlton in May 2016 as a project engineer and was promoted to senior project engineer in July 2019. He has worked on projects with significant concrete components including two proton therapy vaults, St. Louis Children’s Hospital Levels 5 & 8 Renovation for BJC HealthCare, Stephen and Peter Sachs Museum at Missouri Botanical Garden and Central West End MetroLink Station Improvements for Washington University School of Medicine.

Julius is a Certified Healthcare Constructor and holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a focus on operations management from Saint Louis University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Missouri State University.

John Phinney

Phinney joined Tarlton in October 2016 as a project engineer in the Power & Energy group and was promoted to senior project engineer in July 2019. He has worked on numerous water and wastewater projects for various clients and on industrial, energy and utility projects for customers that include Ameren Missouri, Kerry Foods & Flavours, Saint Louis University, The Muny and Washington University in St. Louis.

A member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Concrete Institute, Phinney earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Andrew Picha

Picha started as a project engineer with Tarlton in October 2017 and was promoted to senior project engineer in March 2019. Working with Tarlton’s life sciences team, he has been an integral part of multiple projects in the Cortex Innovation Community, including the historic renovation of 4340 Duncan Ave. and build-outs at 4340 and 4220 Duncan Ave. He also worked on the COVID-19 Alternate Care Facility for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Picha earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Construction Management from Missouri State University.

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

