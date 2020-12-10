Tarlton Corp. Build-Out of Arcturis Headquarters

Tarlton Corp., a St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, is serving as construction manager for the build-out of the new headquarters of Arcturis, a St. Louis-based national design firm. The project at 701 Market St. is one of several on which the two women-owned businesses have collaborated as designer and builder.

The new Arcturis headquarters will occupy 11,500 square feet on the 13th floor of the 16-story, 427,000-square-foot former Peabody Plaza building, which now serves as a focal point of the new Gateway Plaza. Located in the heart of downtown St. Louis, with sweeping views of the iconic Gateway Arch, the structure was built in 1986.

An impressive glass-wall storefront welcomes employees and visitors into the office suite. The storefront features one-half-inch-thick clear tempered glass sections situated within a span that is 9 feet tall and 22 feet long. The entry doors are flanked by two wide sections on each side, with sleek, brushed stainless hardware and trim completing the modern design. The glass wall entry was fabricated and installed by Missouri Valley Glass in St. Louis.

Slated for completion by the end of this year, the renovations and tenant build-out by Tarlton include the demolition of existing office spaces, as well as the installation of new partitions, high-end, industrial-look finishes and MEPFP design-build enhancements. In addition, the office space incorporates a wellness area featuring a lounge and cafeteria, as well as a “light laboratory” that Arcturis design teams will use for fixture testing and to simulate different light conditions in project designs for clients. Fresh paint, carpet and new millwork throughout the spaces will enhance the modern, clean design.

The Tarlton project team includes Joe Scarfino, project director; Diane Grimsley, senior project manager; Beth Barton, superintendent; and Joe Carr, cost engineer. Tarlton previously collaborated with Arcturis on the build-out of the new Spire corporate headquarters across the street, at 700 Market St., following Tarlton’s core and shell renovation of the historic building. The project for Spire earned LEED Gold for Commercial Interiors certification from the U.S. Green Building Council and was recognized with an Edwin F. Guth Award for interior lighting design from the Illuminating Engineering Society.

About Tarlton

Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and non-profit, industrial, and power and energy markets. In business since 1946, the Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

Arcturis is an award-winning national architecture and design firm based in St. Louis. Founded in 1977, the WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise is a multi-disciplinary studio of architects, graphic designers, interior designers, landscape architects, planners, and strategists. As a collaborative studio, Arcturis elevates experiences through design both locally and nationally to create meaningful outcomes for its clients.