Tarlton Garners 2022 AGC of America Merit Award in the ConstructionRisk Partners Build America Competition

Tarlton Corp. was recognized with a Merit Award for its work on the Michael and Quirsis Riney Primate Canopy Trails, a first-of-its-kind immersive outdoor exhibit at the Saint Louis Zoo, in the 2022 Construction Risk Partners Build America Awards from the Associated General Contractors of America. The project and team were honored in the New Building – $10 million to $75 million category at the annual awards ceremony March 29 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

The 35,000-square-foot Primate Canopy Trails expansion at the Saint Louis Zoo brings lemurs, Old World monkeys and New World monkeys into eight new outdoor habitats that encourage learning through play and exploration for the animals and Zoo guests. Project scope included the construction of a state-of-the-art forest canopy, overhead mesh tunnels and a winding steel boardwalk at treetop levels. Tarlton managed the delegated design and construction of multiple systems and numerous specialty contractors to provide cost-effective, high-quality construction solutions on the technically complex project. The exhibit opened in July 2021. Tarlton’s primary project team members included Vice President Joseph Scarfino; Diane Grimsley, senior project manager; Gregory Sweeso, preconstruction project manager; and Jeffry Peterson, superintendent. The team was supported by members of Tarlton’s diversity and safety teams, plus many others.

“This project was one of a kind, involving a great deal of complexity and coordination with consultants and specialty contractors,” said Tracy Hart, president, Tarlton Corp. “We are honored that the Zoo entrusted us to manage this project and grateful to the AGC of America for recognizing the team that safely and successfully delivered this project for all of St. Louis.”

About the Associated General Contractors of America

The AGC of America, the voice of the construction industry, is the leading association for the construction industry. With over 27,000 member firms, and operating in partnership with its Chapters, the AGC supplies a full range of services satisfying the needs and concerns of its members, thereby improving the quality of construction and protecting the public interest.

About Tarlton

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

