Tarlton Garners a 2023 Top Workplaces Award

Tarlton, St. Louis’ largest women-owned general contracting and construction management firm, has been named a Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Of the approximately 2,700 organizations in Greater St. Louis invited to participate in the 2023 Top Workplaces survey, Tarlton was one of 179 companies that earned recognition for the Top Workplaces award this year. Winners were determined by a confidential, research-based engagement survey taken by employees at eligible companies. Companies that received recognition garnered an employee feedback score that exceeded national benchmarks.

“We are proud to receive this award, which ­– we believe – is a testament to our dedication to living and working within the core values that define us,” said Sondra Rotty, senior vice president. “This provides an environment where authenticity, integrity and purpose flourish to create a fulfilling and fun work experience.”

This is the 12th year the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has partnered with Energage, an employee survey company based in Exton, Pennsylvania, to celebrate exceptional workplaces. Recipients of the 2023 awards were celebrated June 22 at The Smith at the MOTO Museum in Midtown St. Louis.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.