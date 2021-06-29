Tarlton Named 2021 Contractor of the Year by American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council

Honor reflects core values that translate to successful collaborations in construction

Tarlton Corp., a St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, was named 2021 Contractor of the Year by the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council at the organization’s 28th Annual Awards Gala on June 25. Year after year, Tarlton is among the finalists for the honor, voted on by members of the ASA Midwest Council.

“The 2021 ASA Contractor of the Year recognition means that our important partners in the subcontracting community believe that Tarlton is a great general contractor to work with on successful projects,” said John Doerr, executive vice president, Tarlton Corp. “We strive to help our partners work safely, collaborate effectively and be profitable. When they work for Tarlton, they know they are treated fairly. It is proof that our many Tarlton teams are exhibiting the core values of our company.”

Also at the awards gala, Tarlton Superintendent Steve Moore was recognized as 2021 ASA Field Person of the Year. Moore has played an integral role as construction superintendent on hundreds of Tarlton projects in his nearly 50 years with the company.

Moore has been a valued member of teams completing wide-ranging projects on the BJC HealthCare and Washington University medical campuses, including the Core Apartment Residences and the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Central Production Kitchen. Earlier in his career, he worked on Tarlton’s installation of 110 Ameren Missouri transmission tower foundations along Interstates 44 and 170, and the renovation of Plaza Frontenac. He also has worked for Bayer/Monsanto, Pfizer Inc., the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, Moog Center for Deaf Education, The Muny and Mercy Hospital St. Louis. Moore served as superintendent for the construction of Tarlton’s TEAM facility – the equipment and maintenance building next to its corporate headquarters at 5500 West Park Ave. in St. Louis.

The American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council is a construction trade association of specialty contractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community. Situated in south St. Louis County, Missouri, the nonprofit organization’s purpose is to improve the construction process through education, advocacy, and collaboration.

The ASA Midwest Council is a charter member of the American Subcontractors Association, a national nonprofit membership trade association of construction specialty trade contractors, suppliers and service providers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, the ASA charters local chapters and state organizations to promote the rights and interests of subcontractors, specialty contractors and suppliers by building strength in community through education, advocacy, networking and professional growth.

