Tarlton Named 2023 General Contractor of the Year by American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council

Dirk Elsperman, Tarlton executive vice president and chief operating officer, accepts the 2023 General Contractor of the Year award on behalf of Tarlton by the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council. Presenting the award is Dan Tucker, president of MC Mechanical Services and 2022-2023 president of ASA Midwest Council.

Photo courtesy of ASA Midwest Council.

Tarlton Corp., a St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, was named 2023 General Contractor of the Year by the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council at the organization’s 30th Annual Awards Gala on April 22. The designation is voted on by members of the ASA Midwest Council.

“This honor reflects how embracing our core values of workplace safety, diversity and effective communication on each construction project we undertake forges successful collaborations with our important partners in the subcontracting community,” said Dirk Elsperman, Tarlton executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We are especially proud that Tarlton won in this category in 2021 and has the distinction of being a finalist year after year,” he added.

Matt Knickmeyer, Tarlton superintendent, accepts the 2023 Field Person of the Year award by the American Subcontractors Association Midwest Council. Presenting the award is Dan Tucker, president of MC Mechanical Services and 2022-2023 president of ASA Midwest Council.

Photo courtesy of ASA Midwest Council.

Also at the awards gala, Tarlton Superintendent Matt Knickmeyer was recognized as the 2023 ASA Field Person of the Year. Joining Tarlton as a carpenter in 1995, he has served since 2010 as lead superintendent for one of the firm’s maintenance contracts with a life sciences client. “Matt is so deserving of this honor,” said Tracy Hart, Tarlton president. “He understands that any construction on an occupied, operating corporate campus can be inconvenient for those who work there, and his goal is to minimize disruption and to make sure that each person, including subcontractors and suppliers, understands the importance of teamwork and how to achieve outstanding customer service.”

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.

The American Subcontractors Association (ASA) Midwest Council is a construction trade association made up of quality specialty contractors and suppliers serving the construction industry and the community in the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area and southern Illinois for the past 55 years. The Midwest Council’s purpose is to improve the construction process through active participation in education, advocacy, and cooperation.