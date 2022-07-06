Tarlton Promotes Greg Clark to Creative Services Manager

Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, has promoted Greg Clark to Creative Services Manager.

Clark joined Tarlton in August 2017 as a creative services specialist. In addition to his work with the marketing and business development team on promotional materials, proposals, presentations and videography, Clark has worked with departments across the company to bolster processes and communication.

A licensed drone pilot, Clark works with the safety team on company and site-specific orientations and other instructional videos; with human resources on recruitment videos, collateral materials, and training; and with operations, most recently using the drone for tasks such as water infiltration source detection and project mapping via Drone Deploy.

In his expanded role, Clark continues to support marketing while also infusing his technical talent throughout the company. He will work more closely with project teams on documentation, with human resources on training education platforms, and with construction technology to further enhance Tarlton’s expertise in virtual design and construction.

“In his five years with Tarlton, Greg has proven to be a highly valued member of the team whose creative abilities have been tapped by multiple departments,” said Dirk Elsperman, Tarlton executive vice president and chief operating officer. “Part of the goal in creating this position is for more people at Tarlton to develop the skills required to communicate on a world-class level in our ever-increasing digital/virtual environment.”

In addition to Clark’s extensive video and audio experience, he worked as a construction project manager and estimator prior to joining Tarlton. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Lindenwood University.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021, Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction and construction solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and power and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement, and service to others.

