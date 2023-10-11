Tarlton Promotes Ryan Schaal to Senior Project Manager

Tarlton, St. Louis’ largest women-owned general contracting and construction management firm, has promoted Ryan Schaal to senior project manager.

Schaal, who has 18 years of experience in the construction industry, joined Tarlton in 2014 as an assistant superintendent. He most recently served as project manager, supporting project directors and collaborating with owners, architects, engineers and superintendents on wide-ranging projects for BJC HealthCare, Bayer, Washington University in St. Louis and the U.S. General Services Administration.

“Ryan plays a pivotal role on some of our most challenging projects,” said Sondra Rotty, Tarlton senior vice president. “His leadership skills and attention to detail in all aspects of construction – no matter how complex – are highly valued by our Tarlton teams and our clients.”

Schaal managed the Tarlton team that earlier this year completed a 9-story, design-build parking structure to support Washington University School of Medicine’s new Neuroscience Research Building in the Cortex District. Tarlton self-performed 160,000 hours of labor to build the garage at 310 S. Newstead Ave., which is 594,000 square feet and has parking for 1,846 vehicles.

Schaal holds a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government, nonprofit, concrete, energy, industrial and water-wastewater markets. Building for 77 years, Tarlton has managed landmark St. Louis projects and self-performs many scopes of work, also supporting customers through annual and long-term contracts for campus maintenance and special projects. Tarlton is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.