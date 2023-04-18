Tarlton Promotes Sondra Rotty and Jason Bretz to Senior Vice Presidents

The Board of Directors at Tarlton Corp. has promoted Sondra Rotty and Jason Bretz to senior vice presidents at the St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management company.

“Over the past several years, Sondra and Jason have continued to excel in their respective areas of expertise, while also taking on additional corporate responsibilities and leadership,” said Tracy Hart, Tarlton president. “They naturally exhibit the values that Tarlton is known for and personify our guiding principles, while advancing the growth of Tarlton and its team.”

Sondra Rotty

Rotty, LEED AP BD+C, has 19 years of industry experience, serving 17 of those years at Tarlton. In addition to directing construction project teams, she focuses on the company’s team member development, inclusion and diversity. “Sondra continues to excel in the oversight of many of our significant projects while providing leadership on key corporate initiatives and being engaged in our community,” said Hart. “We look forward to her continued leadership.”

Rotty has directed projects for clients including Washington University in St. Louis; Logan University; St. Louis Community College; Missouri Botanical Garden; the U.S. General Services Administration; and the National Park Service. A role model for women at Tarlton, as well as in the St. Louis and regional construction industries, she has received many industry and community honors, including being named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s “30 Under 30,” and “40 Under 40” classes; the “30 Under 30” Award from Missouri S&T Magazine; and the Civil Engineering Exemplary Young Professional Award from the Missouri S&T Academy of Civil Engineers.

Jason Bretz

Jason Bretz, PE, LEED AP, DBIA, has 28 years of industry experience, including 23 years at Tarlton. He most recently served as a vice president overseeing work acquisition efforts. Bretz served as director of preconstruction from 2007 to 2010 and continues to lead Tarlton teams providing outstanding estimating and pre-planning critical to project success.

During his tenure at Tarlton, Bretz has worked with clients that include the Cortex Innovation Community; Saint Louis Zoo; Wexford Science & Technology; Washington University in St. Louis; BJC HealthCare; the U.S. General Services Administration; and the National Park Service. He has been instrumental in Tarlton being awarded many significant contracts, including the current historic renovation of the Old Courthouse at Gateway National Park as part of the $380 million CityArchRiver project in downtown St. Louis.

“Jason has been a strong driver in pursuing work,” said Dirk Elsperman, Tarlton executive vice president and chief operations officer. “The services his team provides after winning the work are continually cited by our clients as best in class.” In addition, Bretz is leading several short- and long-term corporate strategic initiatives, Elsperman said. Hart added that Rotty and Bretz have “complementary strengths,” and that they make a great team to help lead Tarlton into the future.

Having celebrated its 75th year in business in 2021,Tarlton Corp. is a WBENC-Certified Women’s Business Enterprise that provides outstanding preconstruction, construction and design-build solutions to clients in the commercial, institutional, government and nonprofit, industrial and energy markets. The Midwest general contractor/construction manager also has special expertise in concrete construction, restoration and maintenance. Tarlton has completed many landmark St. Louis projects and is committed to improving lives through inclusive construction, civic engagement and service to others.