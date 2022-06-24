Tarlton Promotes Sweeso to Manager of Preconstruction and Estimating

ST. LOUIS (June 21, 2022) – Tarlton Corp., a leading St. Louis-based general contracting and construction management firm, promoted Greg Sweeso, Associate DBIA, to manager of preconstruction and estimating.

Sweeso has been serving as preconstruction lead on the Fuhr Science Center renovation and addition at Logan University in Chesterfield, Missouri, and several design-build projects. In his role as a Tarlton preconstruction project manager, he led preconstruction on the core and shell historic renovation and Block tenant fit-out at 900 N. Tucker Blvd., the Center for Nursing and Health Sciences at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park, and many projects for BJC HealthCare. He joined Tarlton as an estimator in 2015.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented group of preconstruction and estimating professionals at Tarlton,” said Jason Bretz, Tarlton vice president. “We are excited to have Greg managing that portion of our business, which delivers best-in-class preconstruction services to our clients.”

Sweeso holds the Associate DBIA certification from the Design-Build Institute of America and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Saint Louis University.

Share this: Tweet



